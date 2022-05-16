A police pursuit ended with a standoff after a woman allegedly put her vehicle into reverse and rammed a police vehicle in East Hollywood.

The pursuit started at 10:07 with a report of a possibly stolen vehicle, according to Officer Eisenman of the LAPD.

The driver of the silver Toyota eventually pulled onto the Santa Monica Boulevard off-ramp of the northbound 101 Freeway, Eisenman said.

After officers followed the driver onto the ramp, her car reversed and collided with a police vehicle, aerial footage from Sky5 showed.

Police surrounded the Toyota, though the driver did not emerge for several minutes.

She was taken into custody at 10:36 p.m., Eisenman said.

Traffic on the northbound 101 Freeway was brought to a halt, and cars could be seen snaking back a great distance, aerial footage showed.