Video: Rare Halloween blue moon shines over California

Californians celebrated a very different Halloween Saturday with a blue moon shining overhead.

It’s the first blue moon to be seen in the region on Halloween since 2001, when it was only visible in the Central and Pacific time zones.

Although it’s called a blue moon, it doesn’t actually look blue. Scientists use the term to describe the second full moon of a month, which only occurs once about every 2 1/2 years, according to NASA.

A blue moon on Halloween is even more rare — appearing just once every 19 years during the spooky celebration.

