Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect connected to a hit-and-run crash that killed a 72-year-old man in West Covina in August.

The incident occurred around 8:25 p.m. Aug. 28 near the intersection of Glendora and Vine avenues. West Covina police officers responded to the area regarding a pedestrian lying in the roadway.

An investigation revealed the pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle that then fled the scene, police said.

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Detectives located surveillance video that captured the incident and police describe the suspect vehicle as a white or silver SUV.

Authorities released video of the incident on Tuesday in hopes of generating leads in the case.

The video, however, was edited to exclude the moment of collision “out of respect for the victim and the victim’s family,” police said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Police Department’s traffic bureau at 626-939-8513.