Video released in search for armed suspects who held up Central L.A. area convenience stores

Police released video Monday in their search for a pair of armed robbery suspects involved in at least two separate convenience store holdups in the Central Los Angeles area earlier this month.

The first incident occurred around 3 p.m. Dec. 5 when the suspects entered a store in the 1300 block of Temple Street in the Echo Park neighborhood and approached the counter.

Surveillance video showed the suspect point what appeared to be a handgun at an employee behind the counter.

The suspect demanded money from the cash register, which the employee handed over, the Los Angeles Police Department stated in its news release.

The suspects then fled the location in a brown or gray Chevrolet Malibu.

Later, about 8:30 p.m. that same day, investigators believe the suspects targeted a Westlake neighborhood store about a mile away in the 2200 block of Beverly Boulevard.

The suspects again brandished handguns while demanding money and other items from the employees, the Police Department said.

The employees complied and the suspects fled in the same Chevrolet Malibu, according to police.

One suspect was described as a male Hispanic between 20 and 30 years old with black hair, brown eyes and facial hair. The suspect stands 5 feet, 8 inches, tall and weighs about 240 pounds, according to police.

He was last seen wearing a red Golden State baseball cap, gray shirt and black pants.

The second suspect was also described as a Hispanic man between 20 and 30 years old with black hair and brown eyes. This suspect was also about 5 feet, 8 inches, tall but weighed closer to 150 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a dark-colored Lakers hat, white shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Police Department at 213-484-3660. Those who prefer to remain anonymous can Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.