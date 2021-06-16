Video released in search for attacker in possible hate crime assault on Asian American victim in Culver City

Police have released surveillance video capturing an assault on an Asian American woman that’s being investigated as a hate crime as the search for the perpetrator continues Wednesday.

The attack occurred around 1 a.m. Monday as the victim was walking on the sidewalk along Washington Boulevard near Redwood Avenue, according to Culver City police.

The woman told investigators she was walking to work when a man came up and asked her for a cigarette. She told him she did not have one, and began walking away as she felt uncomfortable, officials said.

That’s when police say the man came up from behind, called her an “Asian motherf—,” and punched her upside the head unprovoked.

The surveillance footage released Tuesday shows the woman fall into the street from the force of the impact and lay motionless. The perpetrator or stands over her looking down for several seconds before walking away.

The victim suffered a several laceration to her right ear and was taken to a medical facility for treatment of her injuries. An image released by police shows her with a large amount of blood running down her shirt after the attack.

Culver City Mayor Alex Fisch released a statement Wednesday, saying he is “deeply saddened” by the assault and that city leaders and law enforcement “stand together in our outrage.”

“We reaffirm one of our core values: racism and hate crimes will not be tolerated in Culver City,” he wrote. “Everyone should have the right to feel safe in our community.”

The assailant was last seen walking west on Washington Boulevard.

He is described as a heavy set white man around 35 years old with light-colored hair and about 5 feet, 9 inches tall. He could possibly be balding.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can contact Culver City police at 310-253-6300 or tips@culvercity.org.