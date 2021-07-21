Video released in search for drivers in deadly South L.A. street racing hit-and-run crash

Investigators released surveillance video Wednesday in their search for multiple drivers who were allegedly racing when one of them fatally struck a man in South Los Angeles over the weekend.

The victim was crossing 89th Street around 8:25 a.m. Sunday as at least three vehicles were racing south on Figueroa Street in the Vermont Vista neighborhood, according to the L.A. Police Department.

The driver of a dark-gray 2021 Kia K5 sedan collided with the 59-year-old man as he walked east across 89th in an unmarked crosswalk, officials said.

Surveillance video that captured the crash shows the man plowed over in a high-speed impact. One of the other cars involved appears to be a white sedan.

The victim was taken to the Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries. He was not being identified, pending the notification of his next of kin.

The Kia driver and other racing motorists fled the scene without stopping to render aid to the man, police said.

Authorities were still searching for the drivers Wednesday.

As with any hit-and-run in the city, a reward of up to $25,000 is attached to information leading to the identification of suspects and a conviction in the case.

Anyone with information can contact LAPD Detective Keith Gonzales or Officer Carol Mitchell at 323-421-2500, or call 323-421-2577 after normal business hours. Anonymous tips may be submitted via 800-222-8477 or www.lacrimestoppers.org.