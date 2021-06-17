Video released in search for mother who abandoned baby boy in Lynwood

Detectives are working to identify two women seen in surveillance video at a Lynwood park in hopes it will lead them to the mother who left her newborn baby in a trash can last week.

The women, described as persons of interest, are seen sitting on a bench at Yvonne Burke-John D. Ham Park with a toddler and pink stroller nearby. Investigators believe they could have more information on the case, said Los Angeles County sheriff’s Lt. John Adams.

One of the women is described as a Latina in her late teens to early 20s, measuring around 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighing about 120-125 pounds with a dark complexion and wavy hair. She was seen with another woman who was wearing a light-colored cardigan.

The baby boy was found by someone going into a women’s restroom at the park around 8 a.m. last Friday. Adams said she rescued him and called 911 after hearing a whimpering noise.

Investigators have evidence that leads them to believe the boy was born in the bathroom.

He was later admitted into neonatal intensive care at a local hospital, where he was listed in stable condition Thursday, Adams said.

His parents have yet to be identified. Depending on the investigation, the mother could face a child endangerment or a child abandonment charge, according to the lieutenant.

The boy has been placed into the custody of the county Department of Children and Family Services, and his adoption process is “well underway,” Adams said.

Numerous people have expressed interest in adopting him, including the responding paramedics, detectives in the Special Victims Unit and nurses who treated him at the hospital.

“Needless to say, this baby is quite the celebrity at this point,” Adams said.

Sheriff’s officials reminded parents who find themselves in difficult situations and unable to care for their newborn that they can legally give up the infant — no questions asked — at any hospital or fire station in L.A. County.

More than 180 newborns have been surrendered safely in L.A. County since the program began in 2001, deputies say.

Anyone with information can contact the Sheriff’s Department’s Special Victims Bureau at 562-946-8200 or specialvictimsbureau@lasd.org. Anonymous tips may be submitted via 800-222-8477.

