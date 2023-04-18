Video released by LAPD in April 2023 shows the moments leading up to a hit-and-run crash that left a pedestrian severely injured on Oct. 9, 2022.

Police on Tuesday released video of a Wilmington hit-and-run crash that left a pedestrian severely injured last year.

The crash occurred around 4 p.m. Oct. 9 near the intersection of L and Figueroa streets, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The pedestrian was crossing on Figueroa when he was struck by a white four-door Chevrolet sedan — possibly a Malibu or Impala — making a left turn.

The vehicle struck the pedestrian and “the force of the impact caused the pedestrian to go airborne and collide with the roadway,” police said in a news release.

The driver continued north on Figueroa without stopping to help the injured man.

The victim was taken to a hospital with severe injuries, police said.

The short video clip released Tuesday shows the victim putting his arms out in front of him as if trying to stop the driver. The video stops right before impact.

A taco truck can be seen heading in the opposite direction when the crash occurred.

A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to the identification, apprehension and conviction of the fleeing driver or if the parties reach a settlement in civil court.

Anyone with additional information about the case is asked to call Officer Antonio Hurd, South Traffic Division, at 323-421-2500.