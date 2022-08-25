A frustrated resident was captured video confronting participants of an Anaheim street takeover early Thursday morning.

The man was shirtless, barefoot and holding what appeared to be a pickaxe when he came out of his home to confront spectators at Haster Street and Orangewood Avenue after midnight.

Spectators look on as a driver does donuts at an Anaheim intersection on Aug. 25, 2022. (OC Hawk)

Cars were doing burnouts and donuts at the intersection, and at one point a fight broke out, video showed.

It wasn’t the only street takeover that occurred in Orange County overnight.

Two others were reported in Anaheim, while two occured in Santa Ana.

In one of the incidents in Santa Ana, vehicles started leaving as police arrived, but authorities were able to issue a handful of citations.

The issue of street takeovers has become so widespread, that the Los Angeles Police Department is making it a priority.

The agency recently noted they prevented 22 takeovers by arresting six people and impounding 43 vehicles.