A Friday night football game between Kennedy High School of La Palma and Katella High School of Anaheim was disrupted by a teen who ran onto the field, but once the joker was caught by an adult, the older man’s actions shocked the crowd.

Video shared with KTLA shows the youth, who jogged across the field carrying a flag with an inappropriate message written on it, nearly escaping over a wall past the end zone when he’s grabbed by an adult.

The adult, believed by those in attendance to be an employee of Katella High School, grabbed the teen, then slammed him to the ground forcefully. The adult also put his knee on what appears to be the prankster’s neck as he lies on the ground.

Michele Schow, who provided the video and witnessed the altercation, said the teen was knocked out by the slam, which drew audible condemnations from those in attendance.

“The excess force in the body slamming was unnecessary, witnessed by all the families, school staff and students,” Schow told KTLA in an email.