A Mustang driver involved in a road-rage incident was caught on video last week crashing into several vehicles in Woodland Hills.

The incident occurred around 1:30 p.m. along Ventura Boulevard.

Video provided by John Crawford shows a Mustang involved in a road-rage incident on May 3, 2023.

Security video shared with KTLA by John Crawford shows the blue Mustang rear ending an SUV while waiting at a stop light. The driver then backs up into a pickup as the SUV driver gets out of her vehicle and while apparently trying to get away, the Mustang driver also crashes into a box truck in another lane.

The driver then puts the car in reverse again, goes over the median from westbound to eastbound lanes and smashes into a Porsche going in the other direction, the video shows.

The driver eventually pulls forward and once again rams into the SUV, pushing the vehicle forward several feet.

Crawford and witnesses said the Mustang driver was causing issues on the road miles away, beginning on Victory Boulevard and Fallbrook Avenue.

“It was very disturbing and it just got worse,” Crawford said.

Los Angeles Police Department officials said they did not get any 911 calls about the incident, but multiple videos garnering hundreds of thousands of views have circulated on social media.

The Mustang driver did not flee the scene. Instead firefighters took him to a hospital to be evaluated. It is unknown, however, if he was arrested.