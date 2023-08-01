Three men are being sought in connection with a smash-and-grab robbery at an Irvine jewelry store that was caught on video.

The incident was reported around 12:20 p.m. Monday at a store near Jamboree Road and Michelson Drive, according to the Irvine Police Department.

Three men were caught on video smashing display cases at an Irvine jewelry store on Aug. 1, 2023. (Irvine Police Department)

The men smashed display cases with hammers and allegedly stole almost $900,000 worth of jewelry.

Video shared on social media shows the suspect wearing all black, and though their identity is concealed, police say the suspects are Black men.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Truong at 949-724-7276 or TTruong@cityofirvine.org.