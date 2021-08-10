Video shows bear cub wandering around Ralphs grocery store in Porter Ranch

Shoppers were startled last weekend to see a bear cub browsing the offerings at a San Fernando Valley supermarket.

Video shows the small bear strolling the aisles on Saturday at the Ralphs store in the Porter Ranch area.

After sniffing around inside, the bear eventually walked out the front doors.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife found the 120-pound animal hiding under a trailer at a construction site behind a nearby Walmart.

The bear was tranquilized and released into the Angeles National Forest, the department said.

