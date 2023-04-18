Video shared with by Tacos La Rueda show break ins that occurred on March 23 and April 17 2023.

A Bellflower taqueria was burglarized twice in less than a month, and both incidents were caught on surveillance video.

The break-ins occurred at Tacos La Rueda at 16900 Lakewood Blvd.

The first incident occurred around 3:15 a.m. on March 23, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Video shared by the businesses shows two men wearing all dark clothing breaking the front glass door and running inside. It is unclear what was taken during the burglary.

Then, around 5:20 a.m. Monday, video shows yet another break-in at the location. This time, only one man wearing dark clothing and a blue surgical mask broke through the glass door, ran in and out, and got away in the back of a black vehicle waiting outside.

No injuries were reported during either incident, and no arrests have been made.

The restaurant posted surveillance video on Instagram after each incident.

In the caption for the second video, restaurant officials indicated cash tips were stolen.

“We will continue to give it our all,” the caption read in Spanish.