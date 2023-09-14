After a bear broke into and ransacked a Sierra Madre home on Wednesday, it managed to escape, eluding police and California Department of Fish and Wildlife officials.

As it turns out, the bruin was just going for a swim.

After ransacking a refrigerator in the 100 block of South Hermosa Avenue, the bear found the pool behind a nearby home.

Video shared with KTLA by the homeowner shows it lazily swimming a lap to cool off from the late summer afternoon heat at about 6:30 p.m.

Wildlife sightings are common in the city, which sits at the foothills of the San Gabriel Mountains.

“We do experience a number of wildlife. We have bears and coyotes here,” city of Sierra Madre spokesperson Laura Aguilar said.