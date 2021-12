Surveillance video captured two burglars crashing into a Westwood storefront and stealing fake jewelry that was on display.

The robbers got away with $200 worth of fake merchandise, but the damage caused by the crash ranges between $15,000 to $20,000, the owners told KTLA.

The incident occurred Sunday, as law enforcement agencies investigate several violent robberies across the region.

Wendy Burch reports for the KTLA 5 News at 12 p.m. on Dec. 7, 2021.