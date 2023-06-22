Shocking video obtained by KTLA shows the driver of an SUV repeatedly ramming into a Los Angeles County sheriff deputy’s patrol vehicle in a bizarre scene that unfolded early Thursday morning.

At around 4:30 a.m., authorities say the deputy encountered the driver speeding and doing “donuts” at the intersection of Eastern and East Florence avenues in Bell Gardens, next to the Parkwest Bicycle Casino.

As the deputy rolls into the intersection, video recorded by a witness shows the driver intentionally slamming into the rear of the deputy’s SUV. The suspect briefly opens and closes his door, backs up, and then crashes into the deputy two more times at which point the deputy opens fire.

Video shows the driver of a white SUV intentionally and repeatedly ramming into a sheriff’s deputy in Bell Gardens on June 22, 2023. (KTLA)

The suspect back up yet again, and then crashes into the deputy for a fourth time.

The deputy continues firing shots until the suspect’s SUV slowly circles backward and comes to a stop, the video shows.

The suspect, who was described only as a Hispanic male, was hospitalized with gunshot wounds but was listed in stable condition, the L.A. Sheriff’s Department said. His name was not immediately released.

The deputy sustained injuries from the collisions and was also hospitalized in stable condition.

There was no indication any witnesses were hurt.

The county’s Homicide Bureau is investigating the incident, authorities said. Anyone with information was urged to contact the Sheriff’s Department at (323) 890-5500.