In one of the more brazen robberies captured on video in Los Angeles in recent years, a driver was intentionally hit and then robbed by a group of thieves along the 10 Freeway.

A video shared on Citizen shows the scene unfolding on the shoulder of eastbound I-10 just west of Arlington Avenue on Tuesday afternoon.

Video shared on Citizen shows a group of thieves rob the driver of an Alfa Romeo after a collision on the 10 Freeway in Los Angeles. Oct. 24, 2023. (Citizen)

According to the California Highway Patrol, a black Dodge Caravan deliberately crashed into a black Alfa Romeo sedan. A Ford Mustang was also hit.

With the Alfa Romeo disabled on the side of the freeway, video recorded by a driver shows four men wearing dark clothing and masks jump out of the Caravan and swarm the sedan, grabbing items from inside.

The victim was on his knees with his hands raised as steam billowed from the engine of his badly damaged luxury car.

“[It was] definitely targeted,” the man who recorded the video told KTLA. “They knew exactly what he had in the car. They were coming for that.”

The thieves then peeled away in a white-colored Chevrolet Malibu.

“Initial reports had the suspects armed with a firearm; however, upon further investigation it appears the suspects were armed with a hammer and crowbar,” CHP said.

It didn’t appear anyone was seriously injured in the collision.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to call CHP at (323) 644-9550.