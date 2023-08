Video shared by the Los Angeles County Fire Department shows a deer stuck in a gate in Westlake Village.

Los Angeles County firefighters helped two deer that were stuck in between a gate in Westlake Village.

“Engine and Patrol 144 in Westlake Village were able to assist two deer stuck in a sticky situation,” officials wrote on Instagram.

The deer at certain points appeared calm before flailing about while trying to get out, video shared by the department showed.

Fortunately, with some help from responding firefighters, the two were able to get out safely and were seen in the video running off.