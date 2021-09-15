Video shows hit-and-run that killed woman riding skateboard in Tarzana; driver outstanding

The LAPD released video footage on Sept. 15, 2021, in seeking the public’s help to identify a hit-and-run driver who killed a woman on a skateboard in Tarzana a day earlier.

Authorities released video footage Wednesday as they sought the public’s help to identify a hit-and-run driver who killed a woman on a skateboard in Tarzana a day earlier.

Around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, a silver four-door sedan was traveling southbound on Tampa Avenue, south of Oxnard Street, when it collided with a pedestrian riding a skateboard that was travelling outside a marked crosswalk on Tampa, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a news release.

The driver of the sedan fled in the vehicle, going southbound on Tampa without stopping or attempting to render aid.

Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics responded to the scene and pronounced the skateboarder dead. She has been described only as a woman in her early 30s, as her name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, LAPD said.

Surveillance video from the area shows the woman using her foot to stop her skateboard as she turns back and appears to notice the car zooming in her direction. She can be seen trying to run away but the car gets to her before she can move out of the way.

The hit-and-run vehicle is believed to be a possible 2013-2018 Toyota Avalon silver sedan with damage to the front-end of the vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing.

“Drivers are reminded that if they become involved in a collision, they should pull over and stop as soon as it is safe to do so, notify emergency services, and remain at the scene to identify themselves,” LAPD said.

The department also reminded pedestrians to exercise caution when crossing streets, by obeying traffic lights, crossing within marked crosswalks and following the rules of the road.

A reward of up to $50,000 is available to community members that provide information leading to the offender’s identification, apprehension, and conviction or resolution through a civil compromise.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run is asked to contact Detective Wade at 818-644-8036. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-527-3247. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.