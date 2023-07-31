The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department released video Monday of a deputy opening firing on a 45-year-old man seen repeatedly ramming the deputy’s vehicle with his SUV in Bell Gardens last month.

The incident occurred at around 4:30 a.m. on June 22 at the intersection of Eastern and Florence avenues, and was captured on nearby surveillance cameras, a witness’ cellphone camera and the deputy’s body-worn camera.

The suspect, identified as Jesus Cerda, can be seen entering the intersection against the red light as the deputy was behind him. In response, the deputy turned on his sirens and entered the intersection “to warn and block oncoming traffic,” LASD officials said in the critical incident briefing.

The 45-year-old, driving a white SUV, began driving in circles before ramming the deputy’s vehicle.

“After Cerda rammed the patrol car a third time, the deputy discharged his service weapons,” officials said.

Footage from the deputy’s body-worn camera shows him firing on Cerda again after being rammed a fourth time. He also heard making several calls to dispatch, giving his location, before reloading his firearm and firing at Cerda from the window of his patrol car. Eventually, the deputy is seen exiting his vehicle while keeping his gun aimed at the 45-year-old, who was in his vehicle after it had come to a stop in the street.

Additional deputies arrived at the scene and arrested Cerda, who can be seen in additional body-worn footage bleeding profusely from the incident.

Video shows a LASD deputy opening fire on a driver who was repeatedly ramming his patrol car with an SUV on June 22, 2023. (LASD)

Paramedics with the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to the scene and treated Cerda before taking him to a local hospital in unknown condition.

The deputy whose vehicle was repeatedly rammed was also taken to the hospital for injuries sustained during the incident.

While the incident is still under investigation by the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department, investigators and attorneys with the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office will conduct an independent review of the shooting.