Video shows LAPD officer saving toddler who was not breathing in Echo Park

A quick-thinking officer helped save a young girl who was not breathing when he was flagged down in the Echo Park neighborhood of Los Angeles last week.

The LAPD sergeant was on patrol near the intersection of Bellevue and Echo Park avenues about 5:45 p.m. on Jan. 19, when he saw two people screaming for help with a lifeless toddler in their arms, the Police Department stated.

“I don’t know what’s wrong officer. Please,” a man heard can be heard shouting in the video posted to the LAPD’s Instagram page.

The sergeant then uses his radio to call for help, describing the child as “not conscious, not breathing.”

The video shows the sergeant turn the girl over and begin patting her on the back.

Within seconds the girl begins to cry and someone says, “something came out.”

The girl was transported by Fire Department personnel to Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.

She was listed in stable condition after receiving treatment at the hospital, the Police Department stated.