Video: LAPD officer shoots man in groin at close range during June protest in Hollywood

Newly released body-camera video from protests in Los Angeles this summer shows L.A. police officers yank a large protest sign from the hands of a man in a Hollywood intersection, shove him backward as he puts his hands up, then shoot him in the groin with a projectile at close range.

Ben Montemayor, a 28-year-old filmmaker, suffered serious injuries to his testicles as a result and was rushed into emergency surgery, he told The Times in the days that followed.

The video raises new questions about the LAPD’s tactics during the summer’s tumultuous protests, particularly in regard to their use of 40-mm projectiles — which, by policy, are not meant to be used on individuals for “mere noncompliance.”

The LAPD launched an investigation last month into Montemayor’s shooting, citing a June 11 article in The Times about Montemayor and other protesters who were injured by police during several days of demonstrations and unrest in late May and early June. They released the video Friday.

