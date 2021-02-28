Video shows large tree falling near Santa Ana home amid strong winds

A Santa Ana resident’s Ring doorbell camera captured the moment a decades-old pine tree came crashing down as he ran for safety Sunday amid powerful winds.

Some parts of the Southern California region experienced strong Santa Ana winds, with gusts of 40-60 mph briefly bringing elevated critical fire weather conditions to Los Angeles and Ventura counties, according to the National Weather Service.

The wind was so powerful Sunday morning, it ripped a metal panel right off one of KTLA’s news trucks and bent a reporter’s car door.

Jennifer Mcgraw reports for the KTLA 5 News on Feb. 28, 2021.