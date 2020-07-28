Video shows man being pepper-sprayed allegedly for not wearing mask at San Diego dog park

San Diego police are investigating after a woman reportedly maced or pepper-sprayed a man, apparently for not wearing a mask while he was eating at Dusty Rhodes Dog Park in Ocean Beach last week — an encounter that was partially captured on video by a bystander.

The 51-second video shows a woman grabbing onto her dog’s leash with her left hand and pointing something — presumably the mace or pepper spray — at the man’s face as his arms are raised in the air. The woman, who is seen wearing a black mask, at one point grabs his arm with her left hand in an apparent attempt to prevent him from turning away.

The encounter occurred near a picnic table about 3 p.m. Thursday. The man told police the woman approached him and yelled at him for not wearing a mask and eating at the park before she sprayed him and left.

The man suffered redness, burning and irritation to his eyes, face and neck, as well as blurred vision, according to police and the man’s wife. He did not want to be identified.

