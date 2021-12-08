Video shows man rob Cold Stone Creamery in Anaheim, threaten employee

Detectives are asking for the public’s help to identify a man who robbed an Anaheim ice cream parlor and threatened an employee with a knife.

Just after 7:40 p.m. Tuesday, an unknown man entered a Cold Stone Creamery located at 1570 S. Harbor

Boulevard, and jumped over the counter, the Anaheim Police Department said in a news release.

Security video shows the man grabbing a knife from the counter, before threatening an employee and demanding money.

At one point, he puts his hand on her shoulder and appears to lightly push her toward the register while pointing the knife at her.

She is seen putting down the milkshake that was in her hand and opening the register, giving him money.

After taking cash, the man, who was wearing a blue face mask, fled the location in an unknown direction.

The suspect is described as a white male, about 6 feet tall, 150-170 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was seen wearing a gray hoodie with a yellow safety vest over it.

Anyone who may be able to identify the suspect is urged to call Robbery Detective Celello at 714-765-1955.