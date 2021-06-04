Video shows man sought in kidnapping attempt of 2 young girls in Chino Hills: Authorities

Chino Hills police released this surveillance image of a man they say is wanted in a attempted kidnapping.

Authorities on Friday released surveillance video showing a man suspected of trying to abduct two girls in Chino Hills as they sought the public’s help to identify and locate him.

The man tried to lure the two children, ages 4 and 9, from their home in the 4800 block of Fairway Boulevard just before 7 p.m. Tuesday, according to a San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department news release.

Both girls managed to get away from the stranger and ran into their home.

The man, meanwhile, walked off and was captured on a nearby home’s surveillance camera, officials said.

VIDEO: Deputies are asking for the public's help in identifying a man who attempted to kidnap two young girls https://t.co/xHRTemJLRt pic.twitter.com/hzw3eNZF4Z — Chino Hills PD (@ChinoHills_PD) June 4, 2021

The Chino Hills Police Department posted the video on its social media ccounts Friday morning.

Based on statements and the video footage, police believe the man is Hispanic, 40 to 60 years old and has a medium build. He was wearing a blue long-sleeved shirt and blue jeans, and a blue surgical mask was partially covering his face.

Anyone with information that could help with the investigation should call Deputy M. Nosek of the Chino Hills Station at 909-364-2000.

Those who wish to leave an anonymous tip can do so by dialing 1-800-782-7463 or visiting the website www.wetip.com.