Video shows moment SUV hit Pasadena gas pump, causing massive fuel leak

Video obtained by KTLA on Monday shows the moment a driver backed into a gas pump at a Pasadena 76 station, causing a leak that allowed several hundred gallons of fuel to spill into the Alhambra wash Sunday.

The incident occurred around 3 p.m. at the station located on Arroyo Seco Parkway and Glenarm Street.

Video shows an SUV backing into one of the pumps before coming to a stop.

A passenger immediately gets out of the SUV to find fuel already spewing from the damaged pump.

The driver left the gas station after reporting the incident to an attendant. Eventually, another patron also reported the leak and the Pasadena Fire Department responded.

A Fire Department crew attempted to stop the spill but apparently the emergency shut off was not working properly.

Power was then shut off to the entire gas station to finally end the flow of gasoline.

An estimated 1,300 gallons of fuel spilled from the pump before it was finally stopped, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Much of the fuel flowed into a storm drain, and into the Alhambra wash.

The City of Alhambra tweeted photos of the fuel and advised residents to stay inside and close their windows.

— City of Alhambra (@cityofalhambra) December 20, 2021

“It did not reach the ocean is my understanding,” City of Pasadena spokesperson Lisa Derderian said Monday. “A lot of it dissipated because of the large area that it encompassed.”

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Works stated there were no other environmental hazards to be concerned about as a result of the spill.

No patients showed up at the hospital complaining about the “fumes or the smell,” Derderian said. “Fortunately, nobody was hurt.”

It was unclear if police planned to question the woman who struck the pump for further information about the incident.

A lingering smell of gas had officials continuing to urge residents to keep their windows closed Monday morning.