Video shows pedestrian being fatally run over in South L.A.

Warning: Video may be disturbing to some viewers

Graphic video depicts the moment a pedestrian was run over by a car in L.A.’s Vermont Square neighborhood.

The video, posted to the Los Angeles Police Department’s YouTube channel, shows a man walking onto Western Avenue near the intersection on Vernon Avenue shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday morning.

The man then lies down in the middle of the street, according to the video. Whether he laid down in the street deliberately or collapsed was not confirmed by authorities.

Shortly after he lies down, a woman walks towards the street but remains on the sidewalk calling to him.

Moments later, a vehicle traveling northbound on Western collided with the man.

A total of four cars pass by the man on the road after he was struck before the woman ran into the street to his aid.

First responders transported him to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, LAPD said in a release.

After striking the unidentified pedestrian, the suspect’s vehicle continued northbound on Western without stopping to identify themselves or render aid to the victim, police confirmed.

Upon being apprehended, the driver will face vehicular manslaughter charges.

No suspect or vehicle description has been released.

Just three days after the man was fatally struck, another pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run at the same intersection.

That victim, a 42-year-old woman from Los Angeles, was walking across Western when she was hit by a small white vehicle, police said.

Anyone with information on Sunday morning’s fatal hit-and-run is asked to contact Southwest Traffic Division Detective Lorena Huerta at 323-421-2500. Those with information regarding Tuesday evening’s hit-and-run should contact Detective Gerald Chavarria at 213-924-3621

During non-business hours and on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-527-3247.

Anonymous information can be submitted by calling L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by visiting their website.

The LAPD reminds motorists that if they become involved in a collision, they should pull over and stop as soon as it is safe to do so before notifying emergency services and remaining at the scene.

Officials also remind pedestrians to obey the rules of the road and walk on designated sidewalks and crosswalks.