Surveillance video captured the chaos that unfolded near the Long Beach Grand Prix racecourse last month when a police officer exchanged gunfire with a shooting suspect.

The shootout occurred on a busy street in broad daylight on the afternoon of April 16.

Officers were responding to reports of a separate shooting near 3rd Street and Elm Avenue when an officer in a Long Beach Police SUV saw a man matching the description of the gunman, police said.

Video released by police on Tuesday shows the gunman, who was wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans, open fire on the officer from behind several parked cars on Elm Avenue.

The officer initially ducks, then jumps out of the SUV and returns fire, striking the gunman who falls to the ground.

Bystanders can be seen running away and ducking for cover. Other officers arrive seconds later and handcuff the wounded suspect, the video shows.

He was hospitalized with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his upper body. Police recovered a handgun at the scene.

The officer was not hurt.

Investigators say the same suspect fired shots in four locations in downtown Long Beach that afternoon, including wounding a man in the 700 block of Atlantic Avenue. No one was injured in the other incidents.

The chaos disrupted the Long Beach Grand Prix where attendees heard the shots fired and were warned to avoid the area of Ocean and Elm.

The suspect’s name has not yet been released.

“As with all officer involved shootings, this incident is currently undergoing a thorough multi-level review process by the Police Department, as well as a separate independent investigation by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office,” Long Beach Police said in a statement.