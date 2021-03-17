Video shows robbery victim suddenly punched in downtown L.A.; 2 suspects sought

Detectives are searching for two robbery suspects after surveillance footage captured a man being punched as he stood on a downtown L.A. sidewalk last month, authorities said Wednesday.

Newly released video from the Los Angeles Police Department shows a man wearing a backpack, standing outside a restaurant and looking at his cell phone before another man suddenly punches him in the face several times. Police said the victim fell to the ground as he was robbed.

The robbery occurred around 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 4 in the 400 block of West 8th Street, according to LAPD.

Two individuals described by police as suspects in a robbery in downtown L.A. on Feb. 4, 2021, are seen in surveillance footage released by the Los Angeles Police Department on March 17, 2021.

The 22-second clip also shows another person run toward the robber and the victim as he’s being punched. LAPD has described both individuals as suspects. In a news release, the department said the second person “joined in” the seemingly random attack, which left the victim on the ground.

According to LAPD, both robbers stole some unknown property from the victim before running west on 8th Street toward Olive Street.

The first suspect, seen punching the victim, has been described by police as a Black male who stands about 6 feet tall and weighs 150 pounds. He is believed to be between 17 and 20 years old and was wearing a red Nike hoodie, blue jeans and red shoes at the time of the robbery.

Police have described the other suspect as a Black male believed to be between 15 and 18 years old. He stands 5 feet, 10 inches, weighs 150 pounds and was wearing a black leather jacket, black shorts, and red Nike Air Jordan shoes at the time, according to police.

Anyone with information can call LAPD Detective M. Gonzalez at 213-996-1875. During non-business hours, or on weekends, calls can be made to 323-846-6553 or 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247).

Those wishing to remain anonymous can call L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or visit lacrimestoppers.org.