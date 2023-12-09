Video captured the moment a school crossing guard was thrown into the air by a vehicle that jumped the curb and smashed into him in Lakewood.

On Dec. 1, Eduardo Villalpando, 38, had just walked a group of children across the street when suddenly, a speeding driver slammed into him.

As Villalpando was standing on the corner of Centralia and Pioneer Streets, a speeding Dodge Challenger slammed into a Honda Pilot SUV that was turning left at the intersection.

The violent impact sent the Challenger barrelling into the street corner, through a cement shopping sign and directly into Villalpando who was propelled into the air by the nose of the vehicle.

Villalpando’s left leg was completely severed and his right leg was severely injured. Although he survived the violent collision, he faces a long road to recovery ahead.

“I’m here, I’m alive,” he said. ‘I’m thankful I’m alive and just fighting every day to get stronger. The most painful part of this experience has not been necessarily what I’m going through but having to see what my family is going through.”

“It’s hard to see him in pain,” said Maria Robles, the victim’s wife. “As much as he is a very happy [person], I know he’s in pain. It hurts just to see him like that and losing something.”

The couple has an 8-year-old son who misses his father as Villalpando remains hospitalized.

“He took it really hard,” Robles said of their son. “He just plain misses him. We all do.”

The collision left Villalpando with a multitude of injuries throughout his body.

“He’s unable to walk completely right now for about maybe another six to eight weeks,” Robles said. “He has a lot of bruising all over his body and fractured ribs on both sides.”

Video shows the aftermath of the crash as employees from the nearby SuperFine Auto Spa car wash quickly ran over to the fallen victim. Robles credits one of the workers for saving her husband’s life.

“He saw him bleeding out and right away got a belt and put that on like a tourniquet on his leg so that he could stop bleeding until the paramedics got there,” Robles said. “They don’t think they’re heroes, but they are to us. He has a lot of angels up there looking after him.”

Villalpando said he’s focused on getting stronger, returning home to his family and resuming his role as a school crossguard.

“My job is pretty good,” he said. “It’s pretty awesome because I get to walk with all the kids and you get to see their faces and their enthusiasm for the day.”

Villalpando is determined to walk again but is just thankful to be alive right now.

“I’m here for [my family], I’m here for me and I’m just going to keep on getting stronger and fighting,” he said.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page to help with medical expenses as Villalpadno continues his recovery.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed the accident or has additional information can call the Lakewood Sheriff’s Station at 562-623-3500.

Footage of the crash can be seen in the video player above.