Video shows security guard being assaulted after trying to break up crowd at Fairfax District intersection

People gathered at a Fairfax District intersection assaulted a security guard who tried to break up the crowd Sunday afternoon, officials said.

Video obtained by KTLA shows a person balled up on the ground with his arms protecting his head as people surround and kick him.

Officers first responded to the area of Melrose and North Spalding avenues around 4:30 p.m., the Los Angeles Police Department said. Officers then blocked off traffic near a CVS store.

That’s when a Tesla driver became impatient and tried to drive through a crowd, nearly hitting an officer, LAPD said.

The driver was stopped and arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon upon an officer, according to police. No officers were injured during the incident.

It’s unclear why the crowd was initially gathered on Melrose Avenue, or where the security guard is employed.

LAPD didn’t have an update Monday on the guard’s condition and no further details were available.

