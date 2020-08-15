Video captures moment shark washed up onto Newport Beach shoreline

A juvenile thresher shark washed up onto shore in Newport Beach Friday.

The incident occurred around 1 p.m. north of the Balboa Pier and was captured on video, which showed the shark thrashing on the sand as a large number of beachgoers gathered to watch.

The shark then made its way back into the water and animal control officials captured and euthanized it.

Chris Lowe, director of the Shark Lab at California State University Long Beach, says it’s common to see many types of sharks populating Southern California waters this time of year.

“We have a lot of things growing [in the water]. There’s a lot of plankton, so there’s a lot of food. So this is the time of year when a lot of species, not just sharks, are using Southern California beaches,” he said.

Lowe says its important to remember humans are sharing the ocean.