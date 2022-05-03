A 37-year-old Anaheim man said he was out collecting signatures in Lynwood on Sunday when he was attacked by two men.

Surveillance video from the scene showed two people striking and pushing the man as he called for help.

The victim of the attack, Adam Foltz, said he had approached the men earlier to ask if they were registered voters, not realizing that one of them was urinating near a car. Foltz said he quickly walked away, but the interaction had apparently angered the men, who began following him.

Foltz said he was left shaken after the attack.

Ellina Abovian reports for the KTLA 5 News on May 3, 2022.