Police in Downey are investigating a robbery at a jewelry store inside the Stonewood Mall Wednesday afternoon.

The robbery happened around 4:30 p.m. at Daniel’s Jewelers, according to the Downey Police Department.

Video of the smash-and-grab burglary shared to TikTok showed at least three men wearing black hoodie sweatshirts smashing the glass displays of the jewelry store and pulling several items from the damaged cases.

The person who shot the video, an employee at one of the mall’s businesses, said there have been several burglaries at the mall in recent months and the mall only employs one security guard on site.

The TikTok caption claimed that police did not show up to the mall for more than 20 minutes after the crime took place.

Downey police have released very little information about the burglary, only confirming that it is under investigation. It’s currently unclear if any arrests have been made or if any suspects are outstanding.

KTLA was unable to verify the claim that the Stonewood Mall only employs one security guard on site.

Anyone with information about the suspects in the smash-and-grab burglary are urged to contact the Downey Police Department.