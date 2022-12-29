Police asked for help Thursday in their search for a hit-and-run driver who was seen on video running from a crash in the Historic South-Central neighborhood of Los Angeles in November.

The crash occurred around 8 a.m. on Nov. 30 when the suspect, driving a stolen 2008 Lexus, was involved in a collision with a 2003 Ford Ranger near the intersection of 43rd Place and McKinley Avenue, the Los Angeles Police Department stated in a news release.

The suspect abandoned the Lexus and fled on foot without rendering aid or identifying himself, police said.

Video showing the suspect getting out of the Lexus and running away wearing a pair of dark colored shorts and a hoodie was posted online by the Police Department.

The suspect was described as a Hispanic man in his early 20s, standing 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighting about 200 pounds.

The occupants in the Ford sustained minor injuries in the crash.

A reward of $5,000 is available to anyone who provides information leading to the suspect’s identification, apprehension, and conviction or resolution through a civil compromise, the police department stated.

Anyone with information was asked to call Detective Juan Campos at 213-833-3713. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.