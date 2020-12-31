Video shows assailants fleeing Beverly Hills Fendi store after handbag heist; 4 juveniles arrested

@JoshLekach posted this video on Twitter of the Fendi store robbery on Dec. 29, 2020.

Four juveniles were arrested this week after allegedly storming a Fendi store in Beverly Hills, stealing luxury handbags and fleeing to nearby waiting cars, police said Thursday.

The robbery happened about 6 p.m. Tuesday at Fendi, located at 201 N. Rodeo Drive. According to the Beverly Hills Police Department, a group of 10 people ran into the store, grabbed several high-end handbags and then ran out.

Video posted on Twitter shows several people, who appeared to be males dressed in jeans and hooded sweatshirts, running out of the store. Some of them could be seen holding what appeared to be handbags and jumping into three different cars which were waiting nearby.

🚨JUST HAPPENED IN BEVERLY HILLS🚨@FENDI STORE ON RODEO DRIVE pic.twitter.com/8o6Uws1OYw — 🌴 Josh Lekach 🌴 (@JoshLekach) December 30, 2020

As the suspects were running out the store, one of them pushed a security guard to the floor, police told KTLA.

One of the vehicles containing four suspects was located by patrol units. The suspects, who police said were all juveniles, were arrested for robbery and released to their parents.

Several stolen Fendi items were found inside the vehicle, police said.

Detectives are still investigating the theft and trying to find the other two vehicles and suspects that got away.