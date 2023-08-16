A series of thunderstorms were spotted across Southern California Wednesday morning.

Video showed lightning strikes in the sky over the 405 Freeway near Mulholland around 3 a.m. Flashes were also seen in the Mission Viejo area.

A lightning strike hits over the Los Angeles area from the 405 Freeway near Mulholland on Aug. 16, 2023. (RMG News)

Reports of early morning rain were also reported in Riverside and other parts of the Inland Empire.

Forecasters called for thunderstorms to continue through the day in some areas with the best chances of continued thunderstorm activity in the mountains and deserts, the National Weather Service said.

With any storm involving possible lightning strikes, there are always concerns about wildfires being sparked.

Despite some wet conditions, hot temperatures are expected to continue for our inland areas.

Cooler conditions and more thunderstorms, resulting from Tropical Cyclone Hillary, are forecast to arrive for the weekend.