Home surveillance cameras captured the moment an alleged DUI driver crashed into a home in South Los Angeles Sunday night.

The violent crash happened at around 11:30 p.m. near the intersection of 110th Street and Normandie Avenue in the Westmont neighborhood of Los Angeles, according to an independent news agency.

Video of the incident obtained by KTLA shows a Mercedes SUV barrel through the property’s metal fence and slam into the home, causing substantial damage. A woman who was a passenger in the vehicle can be seen on the ground with her dog also out of the vehicle. Behind the wheel of the SUV, a male driver can be seen.

Medical personnel with the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to the scene. It is unknown if anyone inside the home was injured or if the home was red-tagged due to the structural damage caused by the collision.

A Mercedes SUV seen shortly after crashing into a South L.A. home on Sept. 10, 2023 (OnSceneTV)

Both the driver of the Mercedes and the passenger were transported to the hospital in unknown conditions.

Officers with the California Highway Patrol were handling the investigation into the crash. It is unclear if the driver of the Mercedes was arrested and what charges he may be facing.