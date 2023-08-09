A group of brazen thieves robbed the Yves Saint Laurent store at the Americana at Brand in Glendale Tuesday afternoon.

Video of the incident showed multiple people in dark clothes, hoods and masks running into and then quickly out of the YSL store at the upscale shopping center.

At least one of the culprits was halted by someone who appears to be an Amazon delivery driver, but that thief was able to get free and jumped into an already-moving red sedan to make their getaway.

Shoppers filmed the scene, with at least one person telling the delivery person to stop scuffling with the thief, as it was “not worth” the risk of getting struck by a fleeing vehicle.