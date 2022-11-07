A wild street takeover was captured on video in the Florence neighborhood of Los Angeles early Monday morning.

The incident occurred around 1:45 a.m. in the Manchester Avenue and San Pedro Street intersection.

Cars could be seen whipping around the intersection with passengers hanging out of windows as a crowd of spectators urged them on.

One passenger was hanging so far out of the window that his shoe appeared to touch the street.

The cars scattered and onlookers fled when Los Angeles Police Department vehicles were heard arriving at the scene.

It was unclear if police made any arrests or wrote any citations as a result of the incident.