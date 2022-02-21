Video shows wild street takeovers in South L.A. area

Spectators took over a pair of intersections to watch as drivers dangerously spun their vehicles in the South Los Angeles area Sunday night.

The incident occurred around 11:30 p.m. when drivers began doing burnouts in the intersection of West Jefferson Boulevard and South Figueroa Street in the University Park neighborhood.

Video shows vehicles doing doughnuts as spectators stand extremely close. Some were even gathered in the middle of the intersection as cars whipped around them.

The crowd then moved to Imperial Highway and South Western Avenue in the unincorporated Athens area.

Video showed a similar scene, with cars doing doughnuts around a group of people standing in the middle of the intersection.

No arrests or injuries were immediately reported but several people were in custody after a vehicle sideshow in Beverly Hills over the weekend.

At least 100 vehicles and 150 people blocked all six points of the intersection at Canon Drive and Lomitas Avenue, the Beverly Hills Police Department stated.

Some of the spectators lit large-scale fireworks as vehicles performed reckless driving maneuvers in the intersection, the Police Department stated.

Officers brought the takeover to an end by sending a convoy into the center of the intersection, which prompted all vehicles and spectators to flee.

The Beverly Hills Police Department issued a statement that it “does not tolerate illegal vehicular events … and will respond in force.”

State Sen. Henry Stern introduced legislation in January to help crack down on street racing and sideshows.