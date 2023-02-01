Female suspect captured on surveillance camera assaulting a victim during a robbery on Jan. 30, 2023. (Bell Gardens Police)

Police are searching for a suspect who assaulted a woman during a dog robbery in Bell Gardens on Monday.

Video captured from a nearby business showed the violent assault taking place in broad daylight.

The robbery occurred on the sidewalk along the 6600 block of Eastern Avenue around 12:30 p.m., according to the Bell Gardens Police Department.

Surveillance video shows the female suspect attempting to take the victim’s one-month-old Maltipoo puppy. As the victim tries taking the puppy back, the suspect punches the victim in the face.

After a few moments of struggling, the victim is pushed onto the ground and pepper sprayed in the face, police said.

The suspect grabs the puppy and runs north on Eastern Avenue towards Loveland Street, authorities said.

Video captured the suspect sprinting away while still holding onto the dog wrapped in a blanket.

The assault left the victim with “substantial injuries” which required medical treatment, police said.

The suspect is described as a woman around 18-25 years old with a lighter complexion, auburn hair and a medium build. She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with red and black plaid pajama pants.

Anyone who recognizes this woman is asked to Detective Tamayo at 562-806-7613 or Detective Martinez at 562-806-7618.