Video: Silver Lake residents cheer for workers leading the fight against COVID-19

On Sunday evening, Silver Lake joined other communities across the world that have been showing their appreciation for health care and other workers by applauding them from their homes.

At around 8 p.m., residents clapped, howled and banged on pots in a cheer heard around the neighborhood.

A French family had been inspired by a similar gesture in Paris and brought up the idea among their neighbors, a Silver Lake resident wrote on Nextdoor. The family suggested the community do a cheer for local health care and grocery workers.

The neighborhood has been taking part at 8 p.m. for the past few nights, the Silver Lake resident said.

Portland, New York and other cities in the U.S. have also participated in the collective show of encouragement for workers during the coronavirus outbreak.