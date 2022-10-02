One day after a man in his 50s was fatally stabbed in downtown Los Angeles, new video shows the moments leading up to the attack.

The stabbing at Olympic Boulevard and Wall Street near the Fashion District happened around 1:15 p.m. Saturday, and police believe the fatal altercation began as an argument between the victim, 56-year-old Du Lee, and a couple.

During the argument, the first portion of which was captured on video shared with KTLA, Lee argues with two others, a male and a female, as they try to get into their car.

Lee, the owner of a shop that sells hair extensions and wigs, appears to swing a wig at the couple during the spat, and the male attempts to strike back.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, Lee was stabbed by the male multiple times before the suspects, both of whom are 17 years old, fled.

Lee was declared dead at the scene.

Other shop owners in the area told KTLA they’re concerned about rising crime.

“He was a nice person and never had trouble with anybody here,” said Mario Osorio. “Many times, I’m here, so I’m worried that I’ll be next, you know?”