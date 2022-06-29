A spectacular crash in San Pedro was caught on security video Monday morning.

The crash happened around 11:10 a.m. near the intersection of Gaffey and 25th streets, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Video from a Ring doorbell camera captured the moment a speeding SUV lost control and plowed into a power pole before the vehicle ended up on its side.

Witnesses told KTLA that bystanders tried to help the driver get out of the vehicle, but he fought them and then ran away from the scene.

It appeared no one was hurt in the crash, which is currently under investigation.