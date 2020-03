Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Police are looking for a sneaky thief who was caught on camera snatching another woman's wallet, which contained a diamond engagement ring, as the victim dines at a Sherman Oaks restaurant earlier this year.

The thief went on a shopping spree with the victim's credit cards, as well, officials said.

Kimberly Cheng reports for the KTLA News on March 6, 2020.