Video shows customer retrieving food from their front door in Beverly Hills. (Street People of Beverly Hills/CITIZEN)

Video footage shows an Uber delivery driver appearing to urinate in an apartment hallway after delivering food in Beverly Hills on Saturday night.

The man in the video appears to deliver food to North Oakhurst Drive and Civic Center Drive and then walks down a staircase where he stops to seemingly urinate in the corner. Moments after, the customer opens his front door to retrieve his food and the delivery driver takes off down the stairs.

Video shows Uber driver allegedly urinating in hallway in Beverly Hills (Source: Citizen)

Video shows Uber driver allegedly urinating in stairwell in Beverly Hills (Source: Citizen)

Video shows customer retrieving food from their front door in Beverly Hills. (Source: Citizen)

Video shows someone cleaning up a mess in a stairwell in Beverly Hills (Source: Citizen)

Uber has since responded and said they are looking into the incident.

“The driver’s actions shown in this video are not okay,” an Uber spokesperson said. “We are continuing to look into this report and will take appropriate action.”

The company also confirmed that they’ve reached out to both the customer and the driver for further details.

Additional video footage shows another neighbor cleaning up the urine in the hallway.

The investigation remains ongoing.