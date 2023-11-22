Huntington Beach residents are up in arms after a group of people was captured on camera destroying holiday decorations.

On Tuesday night, four “delinquents” went through several neighborhoods “damaging Christmas decorations and popping inflatable decorations in peoples yards,” said KTLA viewer Kendra Brissey.

Brissey shared surveillance footage of the vandalism with KTLA showing what appears to be three young people hopping out of a moving car, at least one of whom jumps onto an inflatable Christmas tree decoration, damaging it. Another angle provided by Brissey shows the inflatable tree deflate.

The three then hop back in the moving vehicle before fleeing the area.

Brissey said the decorations are for her 3-and-a-half-year-old son, who is autistic and nonverbal.

“It brings him so much joy and happiness,” she wrote. “He will be sad that his favorite decoration has been taken away from him.”

Brissey also hopes any other neighbors with footage of the vandalism will come forward so the perpetrators can be identified.